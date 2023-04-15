Kangana Ranaut Attacks Karan Johar For Calling Her Jobless, Says 'Will Rub These In Your Face When...'

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an old video of filmmaker Karan Johar talking about being tagged as a 'movie mafia' by her and that he is not 'interested in working with her'. Kangana took to her Instagram story, in which she shared the 2017 video which has Karan's comment and her reactions.

In the clip, Karan had said, "When she said 'movie mafia' what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."

The edited clip also had a segment of Kangana saying, "He said I am jobless and looking for job from him or something like that. I mean look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean really?"

She captioned the clip, "Chacha Chaudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts when I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer... Will rub these in your face..."

Over the last few years, Kangana and Karan have got into verbal spat several times. The duo have taken potshot at each others at public platforms. The two have been at loggerheads ever since Kangana appeared as a guest at Karan's Koffee With Karan chat show and sparked off the neoptism debate. The actor accused the filmmaker of blatantly supporting nepotism over outsiders who are genuinely talented.

Karan was recently under the scanner for allegedly attempting to destroy the careers of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood. The filmmaker is often chastised and accused of favouring celebrity kids. Amidst the turmoil, Karan shared a cryptic note on social media that read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi." He further wrote that no matter how much one tries to slander him and show him in a bad light but he is not among those who would die.

Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert had said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."