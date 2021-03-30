Kangana Ranaut bashes Karan Johar again, says 'his show is all about bullying, gossip and frustrated sex'

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is famous for voicing her opinions has once again taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar's popular celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Kangana on Tuesday (March 30) commented on a tweet by a Twitter user who praised actress Simi Garewal’s talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'. “I am watching it right now ! @Simi_Garewal is phenomenal. I don’t think any interviewer can match her level of grace. These shows nowadays have no soul honestly. Hers was authentic and enjoyable. Try watching the one with Benazir Bhutto ! @Simi_Garewal you are”, wrote a Twitter user.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star retweeted the tweet and showered praises on talk show host Simi Garewal. Kangana asserted that the talk show host “tapped in to real essence of a celebrity” and helped her prepare to essay the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for her upcoming biopic ‘Thalaivi’.

However, Kangana did not stop just by praising Simi Garewal. The actress took the opportunity to take potshots at Karan Johar. She called the filmmaker ‘Papa Jo’ and interviews conducted by him as “all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex”.

“Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex,” read Kangana’s tweet.

Actress Simi Garewal hosted 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' from 1997 for five seasons. She in 2011 hosted another talk show called 'India’s Most Desirable' which incidentally featured both Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar.

When Karan made his appearance as a guest on Simi’s India’s Most Desirable, he praised the actress and confessed her talk show inspired him.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been a guest on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan', first made headlines when she called the director as the 'flag bearer of nepotism' in the fifth season of the show, where she was a guest alongside her Rangoon co-stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Since then, the ‘Dhaakad’ actress has called out Karan Johar innumerable times on nepotism.

Filmmaker Karan Johar started hosting 'Koffee With Karan' in 2004. The show has had six seasons which has so far featured multiple celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.