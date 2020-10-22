Kangana Ranaut blasts Eros Now for its controversial ad campaign on Navratri

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and fierce speaker Kangana Ranaut, who is currently in her hometown, enjoying the wedding festivities of her cousin and brother, took time off and switched to her Twitter mode. She blasted the digital giant Eros Now for its controversial Navratri ad campaign which has angered netizens online.

Kangana tweeted: We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow

And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Community viewing enhances our awareness when we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are, we make conscious choices, censorship of what we feed our brains n emotions is very important and censor can be our own conscience as well. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

After receiving massive backlash on social media, Eros Now issued an apology and deleted all the concerning posts from their handles.

The posts featured Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone. They basically used actor movie stills from the ventures produced by them with certain taglines which offended netizens.

#BoycottErosNow remained a top trend on Twitter ever since netizens slammed the ad campaign for its distasteful representation and linking it with the auspicious festival of Navratri.

Celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut and a few politicians too have strongly reacted against such distasteful posts being promoted on social media hurting religious sentiments.