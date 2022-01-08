हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut BRUTALLY trolled for pastry video, netizens accuse her saying 'Corona fela rahi hai'!

Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut for putting the pastry back on the tray after getting it too close to her mouth for posing during COVID-19 times.

Kangana Ranaut BRUTALLY trolled for pastry video, netizens accuse her saying &#039;Corona fela rahi hai&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the times of COVID, celebrities often bear the brunt of the troll army attacking them for either their photos or videos. A popular pap posted a throwback video of Kangana Ranaut posing with a pastry piece and then keeping it back. 

Netizens accused the actress of spreading COVID and contaminating the pastry. Take a look at the video and troll comments: 

Kangana often finds a huge troll army attacking her for various posts of hers on social media, so this is not the first time she has come under the radar. 

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up filming 'Tejas', her upcoming venture. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. 

Kangana will be producing Nawazudding Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut trolledKangana Ranaut pastry videocovidCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

COVID positive Swara Bhasker hits back hard at trolls wishing her 'death!

Must Watch

PT8M6S

Election Rush: CM Yogi's sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav