Kangana Ranaut BRUTALLY trolled for pastry video, netizens accuse her saying 'Corona fela rahi hai'!

New Delhi: In the times of COVID, celebrities often bear the brunt of the troll army attacking them for either their photos or videos. A popular pap posted a throwback video of Kangana Ranaut posing with a pastry piece and then keeping it back.

Netizens accused the actress of spreading COVID and contaminating the pastry. Take a look at the video and troll comments:

Kangana often finds a huge troll army attacking her for various posts of hers on social media, so this is not the first time she has come under the radar.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up filming 'Tejas', her upcoming venture. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Kangana will be producing Nawazudding Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.