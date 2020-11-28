हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut calls Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi 'kind souls'; know why

Kangana used the adjectives while talking about her recent experience with the government of Maharashtra. 

Kangana Ranaut calls Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi &#039;kind souls&#039;; know why
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kanganaranaut

Mumbai: In an unexpected development, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday called her rumoured ex-boyfriends Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi kind souls.

Kangana used the adjectives while talking about her recent experience with the government of Maharashtra.

The actress tweeted from her verified account on Saturday: "The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much."

 

Kangana's tweet comes in reaction to a news piece talking about Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reacting to the Bombay High Court setting aside BMC notices to the actress.

In partial relief for the Bollywood actress, Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the BMC's demolition notice and the subsequent action of razing a portion of her Bandra bungalow in September, and further ordered that compensation be paid to her.

Simultaneously, the court was critical of Kangana for her objectionable responses on social media, dismissing her statements comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and her comments against the state government, police and the film industry.

 

Actress Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut Hrithik RoshanKangana Ranaut Aditya PancholiKangana's premises demolition case
Karisma Kapoor and Anil Kapoor give a shoutout to Coolie No. 1 trailer!
