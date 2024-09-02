New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is among the actress who has turned politicians like Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini. The Emergency actress has been handling her political career quite well by being update about every whereabouts that happens including in the Parliament. Lately she has been promoting her film Emergency where she spoke about Jaya Bachchan's outburst on being called Jaya Amitabh Bachchan. Reacting to the same Kangana in an interview with Fever FM said," This is a very shameful thing that today, the beautiful differences between a man and a woman, as made by nature, is looked at as discrimination".

Kangana further explained her point of view, "A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, and togetherness is a beautiful happening. These are petty issues. In the name of feminism, people are going in an ugly direction… Society is going into an ugly direction".

Labelling it as an arrogance of Jaya Bachchan over the outburst on the identity, Kangana said," This arrogance hasn’t spared even the beautiful bond within families. Humans should embrace each other and not dissect each other with this sort of harshness. People are simply flaring up with the name coming up like they’re getting a panic attack or something. And when they say, ‘My identity is taken over, I am destroyed’ I just feel sad.".

Jaya in the Parliament was addressed as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan where she expressed her disappointment and mentioned," This is a new way that women be known by their husband’s name. As if they have no identity of their own, no achievements…" The Chairman gave an earful to Jaya over this objection over identity and said," I don’t want schooling… You may be anybody. You may be a celebrity, but you have to understand the decorum".

Coming to Kangana, her film Emergency has been postponed due to Censor Borad Certification and now it will be releasing in November.