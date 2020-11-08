हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut calls Joe Biden 'Ghajini Biden', says Kamala Harris will run the show

Kangana Ranaut rooted for US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and said, "When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman."

Kangana Ranaut calls Joe Biden &#039;Ghajini Biden&#039;, says Kamala Harris will run the show

New Delhi: Many prominent Indian personalities have been sharing their thoughts and congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their victory in the US elections 2020 and, among them is actress Kangana Ranaut. However, Kangana has a different take towards US President-elect Joe Biden while she rooted for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Quoting Kamala Harris' tweet which said, "While I may be the first, I won't be the last," Kangana tweeted to say, "Not sure about Gajni Biden who's data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day."

Read her tweet here:

Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, defeating Donald Trump. Kamala Harris, who is set to be Vice President of the United States, has Tamil origin from her mother's side. She will be the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who mostly stays in the US, hailed Joe Biden and holding up Kamala Harris' achievement as a shining example, she encouraged all girls to dream big.

Kangana RanautJoe BidenKamala HarrisUS elections 2020Priyanka Chopra
