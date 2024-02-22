trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723678
NewsLifestylePeople
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut Calls Twinkle Khanna 'Privileged Brat', 'Nepo Kids Born With Silver Spoon' - WATCH

Twinkle, who is married to Akshay Kumar, humorously referred to men as handbags, a remark that did not sit well with Kangana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut Calls Twinkle Khanna 'Privileged Brat', 'Nepo Kids Born With Silver Spoon' - WATCH Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut leaves us all speechless and wide-eyed, yet again. Taking to her Instagram, the 'Queen' actress criticized Twinkle Khanna for her recent joke where she compared men to plastic bags in a video. Twinkle, who is married to Akshay Kumar, humorously referred to men as handbags, a remark that did not sit well with Kangana. The actress, in response, called Twinkle a 'privileged brat' and questioned her feminist ideology, especially considering her background as a nepotism beneficiary in the film industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YFLO Delhi (@yflodelhi)

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

In her Instagram post, Kangana commented, “What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?” 

On the work front, Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. Recently, Kangana took to Instagram story and treated fans with a selfie featuring herself and Madhavan. Flaunting their big smiles and ready to work together again. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Back with my fav @actormaddy for another stunning script." Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?