Kangana Ranaut Calls Twinkle Khanna 'Privileged Brat', 'Nepo Kids Born With Silver Spoon' - WATCH

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut leaves us all speechless and wide-eyed, yet again. Taking to her Instagram, the 'Queen' actress criticized Twinkle Khanna for her recent joke where she compared men to plastic bags in a video. Twinkle, who is married to Akshay Kumar, humorously referred to men as handbags, a remark that did not sit well with Kangana. The actress, in response, called Twinkle a 'privileged brat' and questioned her feminist ideology, especially considering her background as a nepotism beneficiary in the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

In her Instagram post, Kangana commented, “What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?”

On the work front, Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. Recently, Kangana took to Instagram story and treated fans with a selfie featuring herself and Madhavan. Flaunting their big smiles and ready to work together again. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Back with my fav @actormaddy for another stunning script." Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.