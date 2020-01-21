हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut calls Virat Kohli 'Panga King' of Team India

"I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way," Kangana Ranaut said.

Kangana Ranaut calls Virat Kohli &#039;Panga King&#039; of Team India

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team.

"I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a 'Panga' on the same day - mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun," Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film "Panga".

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

Kangana aired her opinion on Star Sports' Nerolac Cricket Live.

Tags:
Kangana RanautVirat KohliPanga
Next
Story

Shweta Bachchan Nanda breaks down at mother-in-law Ritu Nanda's prayer meet, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor pay emotional tributes

Must Watch

PT3M25S

International racket disclosed in railway e-ticketing; Racket ties with Pakistan, Dubai and Bangladesh