Kangana Ranaut claims she got secret calls from Akshay Kumar and other big stars praising Thalaivi trailer, hits back at 'movie mafia'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up to entertain her fans with 'Thalaivi' has once again made a revelation on Twitter. The talented actress in her recent tweets claimed that she does get secret calls and messages from big stars like Akshay Kumar, praising her film.

Kangana Ranaut alleged that big stars can't openly praise her as they do for Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt film due to 'movie mafia' terror. She tweeted: Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror.

Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror. https://t.co/MT91TvnbmR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 7, 2021

Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win ...

Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 7, 2021

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the biopic of late legendary actress-politician J Jayalalithaa - Thalaivi. The film marks Kangana Ranaut's first trilingual, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films have been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The ambitious project is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.

Thalaivi features Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, and Madhu Bala in lead roles. It has been directed by Vijay.