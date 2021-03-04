हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘smear campaign’ being run against her by a ‘jilted obsessed lover'!

 Kangana Ranaut who was trolled for the images she shared of a smoothie made by her, says a smear campaign is launched against her by a jilted lover.

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘smear campaign’ being run against her by a ‘jilted obsessed lover&#039;!

New Delhi: Controversy's favourite child, actress Kangana Ranaut is once again trending on Twitter after she shared a tweet stating her “very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits” in it.

The images of the smoothie shared along with the tweet by the ‘Queen’ actress were trolled by many Twitter accounts as fake. Taking on to these tweets, Kangana Ranaut called it a smear campaign launched against her by a ‘jilted obsessed lover’’ with whom she had a ‘small fling with.’

The ‘Dhaakad’ actress also claimed that the people who are spreading “derogatory memes and fake information” against her are paid.

Read below the full tweets by the actress.

On the work front, Kangana has her kitty full with Razneesh Ghai's action-thriller 'Dhaakad', actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi' directed by A L Vijay, and 'Tejas' directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actress Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut twitterKangana Ranaut twitter controvesrsyHrithik Roshan
Next
Story

Dr Bu Abdullah- A Dreamer, Thinker and Peace Finder

Must Watch

PT8M24S

Bollywood Breaking: Tajikistani singer is Actress Rekha's Fan!