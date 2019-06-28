Kangana Ranaut clicked in black desi look - See pics

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress, 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie 'Mental Hai Kya'. The actress was spotted outside the office of Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai last night along with veteran actor Jeetendra. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor's 'Balaji Motion Pictures.

Kangana was dressed in traditional black salwar-kameez and looked gorgeous. She noticed the paps waiting for her and waved at them. Check out her photos:

Reportedly, the movie might have a slight change in the title after CBFC suggestions. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 26, 2019. 'Mental Hai Kya' is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, 'Mental Hai Kya' features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill to name a few.