Kangana Ranaut congratulates Eknath Shinde on becoming Maharashtra's new CM

The `Dhaakad` actor, shared a photo of the new CM and captioned it, "What an inspiring success story....From driving auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming of the most important and powerful people in the country...congratulations sir" followed by a joined hand emotion.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
  • Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday, congratulated the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Instagram.
  • The `Dhaakad` actor, shared a photo of the new CM on her Insta story and congratulated him.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday, congratulated the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Instagram.

The `Dhaakad` actor, shared a photo of the new CM and captioned it, "What an inspiring success story....From driving auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming of the most important and powerful people in the country...congratulations sir" followed by a joined hand emotion.

Kangana has been a vocal supporter of the center-ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, and due to some MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde that triggered Maharashtra political crisis, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of the state and the BJP was declared as the new ruling party of Maharashtra and appointed Eknath Shinde as the new CM.

Over the past few years, the `Manikarnika` actor had been facing a rift with the former chief minister, and also slammed him on various occasions through her social media. The `Tanu weds Manu` actor also shared her reaction to Uddhav Thackeray`s recent resignation from the post of Maharashtra`s Chief Minister through a video on her Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Uddhav Thackeray`s resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister, "In 2020, I had said that democracy is a belief system. And those who destroy this belief system because of greed for power are doomed. Their arrogance will be demolished. This shows a person`s character." She said in the video.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Queen` actor will be next seen in `Tejas` in which she portrays the role of an Indian Airforce officer. The film is slated to release later this year. Along with that, she also has `Emergency` in which she will be portraying the role of Smt Indira Gandhi. Apart from acting Kangana will also direct the film.

 

