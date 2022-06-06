हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut defends ‘Dhaakad’ poor performance at the box-office, calls 2022 ‘blockbuster’

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ opened up to a poor start at the box office with less than Rs 1 crore collection on its first day. Later PTI’s trade sources suggested that the film was taken down by distributors due to "extremely low audience turnout".

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut’s latest release ‘Dhaakad’ has been a box-office disaster. The action-thriller hit cinema halls on May 20th along with Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. While the latter is inching close to Rs 150 crore collection, ‘Dhaakad’s’ performance was so dismal that due to low audience turn out the theatres had to pull down the film. However, Kangana is unfazed with these developments and has termed 2022 as a ‘blockbuster’ year. 

Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of an article that called her “the box office queen of India.” Along with it, the ‘Queen’ actress wrote, “2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success.”

She further added, “I see a lot of negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster—lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet…I have great hopes with it.”

‘Dhaakad’ opened up to a poor start at the box office with less than Rs 1 crore collection on its first day. Later PTI’s trade sources suggested that the film was taken down by distributors due to "extremely low audience turnout". The Razneesh Ghai directorial, apart from Kangana, also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal.

This year Kangana made her OTT debut as she hosted Alt Balaji’s controversial reality show ‘Lock Upp’. The show was a huge hit and Kangana touted herself as only one of the Bollywood actors to also be a successful show host.

Talking about upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in ‘Tejas’, where she plays an airforce pilot. Kangana is also currently busy shooting for ‘Emergency’, a film based on ex-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure. She is also directing the film. The 35 years old is also producing and directing ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

