Kangana Ranaut ditches her saree, opts for printed salwar-palazzo for airport look

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy promoting her much-awaited upcoming film 'Thalaivii', where she be seen portraying late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on the big screen, was on Wednesday papped at the Mumbai airport. The actress was an alluring sight in yellow and white salwar suit.

The 'Queen' actress is known for her stylish airport looks. She is known for making appearances in sarees and knows how to caree the six-yard outfit with elegance. This time, the four-time national award winner was seen in a printed salwar suit which she teamed with a peach-coloured dupatta. She had her hair tied in a loose bun. The actress was all smile for the cameras

Take a look at her pictures below:

'Thalaivii', a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics. It is set to release in cinemas on September 10.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Razneesh Ghai's ‘Dhaakad’. Apart from that, she also has period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also be seen as ‘Agent Agni‘ in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time for 'Emergency', based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.