Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut fans send her Lord Rama idols, letters; actress says well-wishers 'pained see illegal demolition of my house'

Parts of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office were demolished by the BMC in September citing illegal construction. 

Kangana Ranaut fans send her Lord Rama idols, letters; actress says well-wishers &#039;pained see illegal demolition of my house&#039;
Images Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut has received handwritten notes and idols of deities from her fans, a glimpse of which was shared by the actress on social media today. She said that the gifts were sent to her after her fans and friends were "pained to see the illegal demolition" of her property. 

She tweeted, "My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me, these idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple which was brutally broken will always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty."

Parts of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office - situated in Pali Hills - were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in September citing illegal construction. The demolition drive was stopped after a High Court stay order. 

Kangana subsequently tweeted pictures of her demolished office building, calling it a "rape of her dreams, confidence, self-respect and future."

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in her tweets. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, whom Kangana accused of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

Following this, she was given Y security. Kangana arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. while the BMC conducted the demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing portions that they claimed were "illegally built".

A day after the demolition, Kangana visited her Mumbai office to inspect property damage. 

Kangana Ranaut also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with sister Rangoli Chandel and stated that she hopes that she would get justice on the matter.

