Kangana Ranaut Finds 'Desi Kids Who Speak Hindi In Second-Hand British Accent' Annoying

Kangana took to Twitter, where she was replying to a tweet by a social media user. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Kangana took to Twitter, where she was replying to a tweet by a social media user.
  • The user had shared a link to an article that talks about Italy introducing a bill in Parliament seeking a ban on English and other foreign languages for formal communication.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, said that she finds English-speaking "desi kids" who speak Hindi in a tacky second hand British accent irritating.

Kangana took to Twitter, where she was replying to a tweet by a social media user. The user had shared a link to an article that talks about Italy introducing a bill in Parliament seeking a ban on English and other foreign languages for formal communication.

The user wrote: "Hate me but we need to do the same, kids in Gurugram only speak in English but they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi."

Kangana re-shared the tweet and shared her opinion to it as well.

"I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating. While kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier," she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2'. She also has 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita' lined up.

