Kangana Ranaut gears up for Cannes 2019 red carpet

Actress Kangana Ranaut will walk the red carpet of the upcoming 72nd Cannes Film Festival and she is looking forward to the experience as part of a brand association. This will be her second time at the popular film jamboree.

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut will walk the red carpet of the upcoming 72nd Cannes Film Festival and she is looking forward to the experience as part of a brand association. This will be her second time at the popular film jamboree.

The "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" actress will travel to the French Riviera from May 16-18 for vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates moments of cinematic excellence through its new global platform Live Victoriously.

Kangana said in a statement: "Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments.

"It was all about having fun, living life to the fullest and celebrating Indian cinema while living the Grey Goose lifestyle. I believe in treating oneself as you are worthy of only the best and this association is in perfect sync to my ideologies."

According to Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, Kangana is a right fit as she "embodies living victoriously by challenging the status quo, celebrating individuality and staying authentic to her craft.

"She is a symbol of the evolution of talent in Indian cinema and we look forward to having her accompany us at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival yet again this year," Goenka said.

The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.

Kangana Ranaut72nd Cannes Film FestivalManikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
