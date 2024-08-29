Kangana Ranaut Gets Avoided By Chirag Paswan Due To This Reason

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut shared a good friend with actor turned politician Chirag Paswan. Their camaraderie grabbed a lot of attention during their Parliament visit, the video of them giving each other a high five and hugging went viral. Both the actors are not very happy with this unnecessary chatter of something cooking between them. Hence, they both have decided to not get indulged at the Parliament as their workplace is like a temple to them. In fact, Kangana in her interview with AajTak revealed that Chirag has started avoiding her and distancing himself as he spots her around the Parliament.

In her interview she said it in jest when asked about Chirag and her bonding, "It is the temple of our Constitution. I represent my constituency there. Chirag ko main bohat pehle sey jaanti hun wo mera accha dost hai, bechare ney ek do baar hansa diye mujhe lekin aap log to peeche hi pad gaye, ab wo bhi rasta badalkar chala jaata hai."

Kangana is a no-filter person, and she has made it very clear that nothing is cooking between the two. In one of his podcasts Chirag was questioned about the viral video about their meeting at the Parliament where he clarified," I was really looking forward to meeting her in Parliament. Because past 2-3 years I was so busy in my life toh connect toot gaya tha."

Kangana Ranaut is right now promoting her next film Emergency, and she has been strongly bashing Bollywood for keeping their silence over it and called the industry a hopeless place. Kangana Ranaut is balancing both her acting career and political life with much ease.