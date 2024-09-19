Kangana Ranaut Gets Mimicked On A Pakistani Show; Netizens Love It

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly unabashedly Queen. The actress who has turned politician has many haters but for sure even they cannot ignore her. Kangana Ranaut is loved by many across the globe, and this one video from a Pakistani show is proof that she is extremely popular in the neighbouring country as well. The video of Emergency actress is going viral on the internet where one of the woman comedians perfectly mimics the actress. The woman is indeed extremely good and hence she has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Watch the video of Kangana Ranaut being mimicked by a Pakistani actress Ukasha Gul.

Recently a video of the Pakistani actress Ukasha Gul went viral where she was seen mimicking Kangana on the Pakistani show named Showtime with Ramiz Raja as well as with host Hina Niazi. In the video, you can see how Ukasha talks in the same tone as Kangana and she is absolutely good," I have seen two kinds of gents in my life—married gents and detergents. Both are equally good at cleaning clothes".

How dare you Pakistanis mimic Kangana Ranaut so realistically





"I have seen two types of Gents in my life - one is Married-Gents and the other is Deter-Gents..both are experts in washing clothes"#KanganaRanaut #Russia #OneNationOneElection #KarolBagh pic.twitter.com/jXxWi5OgA1 September 18, 2024

She did Kangana better than Kangana! — Deirdre R Singh (@DeirdreRebecca1) September 19, 2024

Reacting to the video several comments shower praise on Ukasha for mimicking Kangana. One user commented, "She is actually so good". Another user said," Now you are viral on Indian social media". We wonder how Kangana Ranaut will react to the video and we cannot wait for the actress's reaction.