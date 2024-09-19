Advertisement
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut Gets Mimicked On A Pakistani Show; Netizens Love It

Kangana Ranaut gets imitated in Pakistan; Indian fans react.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kangana Ranaut Gets Mimicked On A Pakistani Show; Netizens Love It Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly unabashedly Queen. The actress who has turned politician has many haters but for sure even they cannot ignore her. Kangana Ranaut is loved by many across the globe, and this one video from a Pakistani show is proof that she is extremely popular in the neighbouring country as well. The video of Emergency actress is going viral on the internet where one of the woman comedians perfectly mimics the actress. The woman is indeed extremely good and hence she has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. 

Watch the video of Kangana Ranaut being mimicked by a Pakistani actress Ukasha Gul.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarcaxmic (@sarcaxmic)

Recently a video of the Pakistani actress Ukasha Gul went viral where she was seen mimicking Kangana on the Pakistani show named Showtime with Ramiz Raja as well as with host Hina Niazi. In the video, you can see how Ukasha talks in the same tone as Kangana and she is absolutely good,"  I have seen two kinds of gents in my life—married gents and detergents. Both are equally good at cleaning clothes".

Reacting to the video several comments shower praise on Ukasha for mimicking Kangana. One user commented, "She is actually so good". Another user said," Now you are viral on Indian social media". We wonder how Kangana Ranaut will react to the video and we cannot wait for the actress's reaction.

 

