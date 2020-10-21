हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gets rape threat from Odisha lawyer, who later says account was hacked

As per the screenshot of the lawyer's derogatory remark being shared widely on social media, he made the threat in the comments section of Kangana Ranaut's Facebook post. 

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has received a rape threat from an Odisha-based lawyer on her Facebook post in which she mentioned about an FIR being filed against her in Mumbai. As per the screenshot of the lawyer's derogatory remark being shared widely on social media, he made the threat in the comments section of Kangana's post. 

(Courtesy: Twitter)

The lawyer's Facebook account now stands deleted. Before deleting the account, he claimed that his account was hacked.  

"Today my Facebook ID got hacked in the evening and some derogatory comments got posted. This is my not views regarding any woman or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request all the people to kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it (sic)," he wrote. 

The threat has created a massive outrage on social media with people from all quarters denouncing such behaviour. Twitter is calling for his arrest and netizens have tweeted to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and the Odisha Police to take strict action against him.

Meanwhile, here's the aforementioned post by Kangana Ranaut:

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR...

Posted by Kangana Ranaut on Saturday, October 17, 2020

An FIR was registered against the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel over the weekend in Mumbai for allegedly spreading communal hatred.

Tags:
Kangana Ranautkangana ranaut facebookRape threatRangoli Chandel
