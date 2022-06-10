NEW DELHI: Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut stepped out in Manali for a family picnic on Friday.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories, and posted a string of glimpses from her 'favourite spot'.

In some of the glimpses the 35-year-old star called it a "much-needed break', further in a story she also wrote, " Much needed break day with my family at my favourite spot ... and weather was also kind...beautiful day..."

Diving into the glimpses of Kangana's picnic this Friday, our Bollywood 'Queen' could be spotted sporting a polka-dotted red dress and a straw string hat for her 'family-picnic'.

In the pictures, Kangana could be seen surrounded by the impeccable beauty of Himachal including hills, greenery and a small river along with her parents, nephew Prithvi, and sister Rangoli Chandel.

The 'Dhaakad' star shared some adorable glimpses of her parent's equation, in one of the pictures Kangana's father could be seen feeding her mother at the picnic spot.

In another candid moment, Kangana was seen resting on her mother's shoulder.

Kangana Ranaut recently went back to her native place, Himachal Pradesh and gave her fans a tour of her second new home in Himachal Pradesh.

In a recent Instagram post, Kangana revealed that the house has been made of river stones, local slates and wood.

She also shared that she incorporated 'Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri' while designing her new house.'

Kangana's house has wooden crafted doors, huge paintings and posters adorning the walls. We can also sot a huge sofa set with comfortable cushions on it. A chandelier is also mounted while the floor has a thick carpet adding to the hilly vibe.

The three bedrooms, each in different colours, have king-size comfortable beds and huge windows to soak in the sun. The house also has a pool table.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Emergency', which is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from it, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.