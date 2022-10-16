Kangana Ranaut goes vocal for local as she flaunts Rs 600 saree, says, ‘style is not slave...’

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who always manages to stay in news, no matter what! Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared her video in a saree that costed her just 600 rupees. She also talked about promoting local brands and being an ultra nationalist. Sharing the story, Kangana wrote, “This sari I bought from Kolkata for 600 rupees…style is not slave to international brands, be an ultra nationalist, promote your own…every action of yours must benefit this nation..you buy local it feeds many families…Vocal for local. Jai Hind.” The reel that the actress reposted on her story was shared by Eliteshowbiz on their Instagram handle.

See her story here

Kangana is currently working on her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ in which she will be essaying the role of Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film will also mark her debut as a standalone director for the first time. Apart from ‘Emergency’, she also has ‘Tejas’ in her kitty in which she will be playing the role of an Air Force Pilot. She was last seen in action flick ‘Dhaakad’ which bombed at the box office.

Originally hailing from Himachal Pradesh, the actress keeps on flying between Mumbai and Manali. Recently, she also hosted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur at her residence in Manali. “Had the fortune to meet the honourable Himachal CM Jairam Thakur ji at home today. His simplicity and love for Himachal is inspirational,” she had said. “My mother had prepared babru and Himachali bhalle for the CM for breakfast,” she had revealed.