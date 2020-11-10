हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has a response to people asking her stay silent on Twitter

Back in August, Kangana Ranaut joined social media, taking over accounts that were originally run by her team.

Kangana Ranaut has a response to people asking her stay silent on Twitter

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has a message for people who often ask her to be quiet on Twitter, saying they have the option to unfollow her. She adds if they do not use that option, then they are obsessed with her.

"All the fans who keep checking my tweets all day and keep declaring they are bored/tired and ask me to stay quiet should Mute/unfollow or Block me, if you don`t then you are clearly obsessed. Don't love me like a hater but if you don`t know any better then go for it," Kangana tweeted.

Back in August, Kangana joined social media, taking over accounts that were originally run by her team. Since then, she uses the medium to express her state of mind, give her opinion on several issues and send out professional updates.

Recently, the actress tweeted support for Kamala Harris, the US vice president-elect.

"Not sure about Gajni Biden who`s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected into him he won`t last more than a year, clearly Kamala Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day," she posted.

Kangana will soon be seen in "Thalaivi", which is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film traces the journey of the late Tamil leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

The actress also has "Tejas" and "Dhaakad" coming up.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut twitterKangana Ranaut tweetsKangana Ranaut films
Next
Story

In viral video, Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli claims she didn't let him meet their son Reyansh
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,09,13,451Confirmed
  • 12,63,089Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M49S

Bihar Results 2020: RJD still confident of victory, NDA continues to lead