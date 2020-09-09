हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has people's support, says actress' uncle as she is all set for 'Mumbai Darshan' amid controversy

Kangana Ranaut is all set for 'Mumbai Darshan', as put by the actress herself, amid her bitter face-off with the Maharashtra government. 

Kangana Ranaut has people's support, says actress' uncle as she is all set for 'Mumbai Darshan' amid controversy

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's uncle Jagdeep Ranaut has thanked the Central government for giving the actress Y category security as she visits Mumbai later today. Jagdeep Ranaut also thanked the Himachal Pradesh government for their support towards Kangana. Meanwhile, he expressed his disappointment over Shiv Sena's statement on Kangana's Mumbai visit, but added that the actress has the support of the people and her fans.  

Kangana is all set for 'Mumbai Darshan', as put by the actress herself, amid her bitter face-off with the Maharashtra government. Ahead of flying to Mumbai, Kangana, who was in Manali all this while with her family, visited her ancestral home in Mandi district to meet her relatives. She also offered prayers at temple there along with her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Kangana are involved in a bitter war of words after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) after the politician "threatened" her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police. 

Kangana, however, said she will arrive in Mumbai on September 9. Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. 

Ahead of arriving in the city, Kangana tweeted, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are demolishing alleged illegal alterations at her Manikarnika Films' office in Pali Hill area.

Responding to BMC's move, Kangana Ranaut compared her office to Ram Temple and said that Babar is demolishing it.

