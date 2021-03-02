Kangana Ranaut heartbroken again, shares before and after photos of demolished Mumbai office

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is heartbroken once again, after visiting her half-demolished Palli Hill Mumbai office on Monday (March 2). The 'Queen' star took to Twitter to voice her feelings.

"I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office,I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again," wrote Kangana on her Twitter account.

In September 2020, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) half-demolished actress Kangana Ranaut Palli Hill office. BMC released a notice in which it stated 14 instances of illegal construction at the office site.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Razneesh Ghai's action-thriller 'Dhaakad', actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi' directed by A L Vijay, and 'Tejas' directed by Sarvesh Mewara.