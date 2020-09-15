Kangana Ranaut leaves for home state Himachal; Sena minister Anil Parab asks her to shift from Mumbai

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday (September 14) left Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh, saying she has been terrorised with "constant attacks and abuses". She, however, declared that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was "bang on".

Kangana, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, had come to Mumbai from her home in Manali last week for a short visit. On the same day, her office here faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on(sic)," Ranaut wrote on Twitter.

Targeting the ruling party, the 33-year-old actor said the protectors had declared themselves to be "destroyers" and were working towards dismantling democracy, adding "But they are wrong to think I'm weak. By threatening and abusing a woman, they are ruining their own image."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed her return and accused Maharashtra's Shiv Sena-Congress government of having harassed her. Ranaut took a flight to Chandigarh and then travelled by road to reach Manali.

Kangana should shift if she thinks Mumbai is PoK: Sena minister

Kangana Ranaut should Shift from Mumbai if she thinks the city is like Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is "bad" to her, Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said in Mumbai today.

Parab's comments came hours after the actress left Mumbai for her native Himachal Pradesh, tweeting she has been terrorised with "constant attacks and abuses" and that her analogy comparing the Maharashtra capital with PoK was "bang on".

"If Mumbai is this bad, then she should live where she finds it right. We had said this earlier too and we continue to hold this view," Parab told reporters, adding the Sena had no "personal issues" with Ranaut.

Parab further said, "At the same time, the party cannot just listen if someone criticises or says bad things about the megapolis," adding "Kangana Ranaut is not only the Sena's issue, but also of those who love Mumbai and Maharashtra".

The minister said, "She has to decide what she wants to do. Maharashtra will decide what it has to do. She should shift from here, if she thinks Mumbai is like PoK."

The Sena and Ranaut have been at loggerheads ever since the actress compared Mumbai to PoK after Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to Mumbai.

Earlier on Sunday, Ranaut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the "injustice" done to her.

She has been aggressively criticizing the film industry and the way it functions since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. She initially said it was not a suicide but a "planned murder" by an industry that does not acknowledge outsiders.

Ranaut escalated her attack to tackle the alleged drug nexus in the industry, as well as targeting the Maharashtra government for its handling of the case. She sparked anger after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.