हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, named brand ambassador of 'One District One Product' scheme

According to an official, Kangana Ranaut during the meeting praised the works being done by Yogi Adityanath.

Kangana meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, named brand ambassador of &#039;One District One Product&#039; scheme
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has roped in film actress Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its highly ambitious scheme 'One District One Product' (ODOP).

Additional Chief Secretary of UP, Navneet Sehgal said that film actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday who presented her ODOP products. Yogi said, Kangana will be the brand ambassador of the ODOP scheme.

The Yogi government has launched One District One Product (ODOP) scheme with an aim to encourage such indigenous and specialized products and crafts of UP that are not found anywhere else.

According to an official, the actress during the meeting praised the works being done by Yogi Adityanath.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautUttar Pradesh Chief MinisterOne District One Product schemeYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Urmila Matondkar reveals she wore Jackie Shroff's ganjee in Rangeela song 'Tanha Tanha'

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine