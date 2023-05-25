Kangana Ranaut Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple, Enjoys Her Time At Ganga Ghat In Haridwar- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently on a spiritual trip to the hilly state of Uttarakhand. The ‘Queen’ actress first visited the Kedarnath Temple amid tight security and offered prayers and later enjoyed her time at the banks of river Ganga in Haridwar. Sharing an aerial view of the Kedarnath temple, the actress wrote, "Aaj finally Kedarnath ji mein darshan kiye woh bhi mere poojniye Kailashanand ji Maharaj aur Vijendra Prasad ji ke saath .... Thank you @umesh_mla bhaiya."

In the video, Kangana can be seen sitting inside a helicopter and chants "Har Har Mahadev". After her darshan at Kedarnath, Kangana went to Haridwar and waved at the water on the banks of Ganga. The actress also enjoyed tea and pakoras while in Haridwar. “An evening in Haridwar….,” she captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Watch the videos here

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars actors Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Apart from this, Kangana also has 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' on her slate.