Kangana Ranaut officially debuts on Twitter, releases video for fans

New Delhi: Ending her social media quarantine, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally decided to maker debut on Twitter, officially. She was not on any social media platform and her team was handling all the accounts as of now.

Kangana Ranaut released a video explaining why she now thought of making the plunge and officially joining the platform. Watch it here:

This is for my twitter family pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

The actress has been at her Himachal Pradesh residence with family ever since the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. Amid the lockdown phase too she was there and shared videos and pictures for fans.

Her social media presence has been hogging all the limelight ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death became the talking point. The actress publicly called out Bollywood biggies, questioning their silence on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into his death case.