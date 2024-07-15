Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766562
NewsLifestylePeople
ACTRESS KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut On Trump Assassination Attempt: Left's Ideology Never Ceases To Amaze Me

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Emergency', reacted to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, saying that Left's ideology never ceases to amaze her. 

|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 12:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut On Trump Assassination Attempt: Left's Ideology Never Ceases To Amaze Me

Mumbai: The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared two pictures of the Pennsylvania rally where Trump was shot.

In the pictures, Trump could be seen wounded with blood dripping from his ear.

"Trump was shot in his rally, he survived this assassination attempt but leftists are clearly getting desperate... everyone needs to be careful," the actress wrote.

She then pointed the gun at the followers of the left ideology, saying: "This man almost 80, after taking several bullets gets up punching fist screams 'Hail America' will win this election. That's right-wing, never start a fight but be the one to close it."

"For America he took a bullet on his chest, if he was not wearing a bullet proof jacket he would have not survived this assassination attack. Left ideology never ceases to amaze me, Left's main dissent with the right is that right is violent they love to fight for Dharma and left essentially believes in love and peace so the woke left tried to kill Trump so hate and violence cant win. Hmmmm ... very smart left very smart," she added.

However, Pennsylvania voter records show that Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump's shooter, is registered as a Republican.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?