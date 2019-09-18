Kangana Ranaut oozes oomph in a shimmering gold saree—Photos

New Delhi: The 'Queen' of B-Town, Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the most adored actresses around. She not only floored the audiences with her power-packed performance in movies like 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and 'Judgementall Hai Kya' but also has a huge fan following who love her fashion sense.

Kangana's Avant-Garde fashion choices have always turned heads. Recently, she attended the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2019 in Thailand and looked nothing less than a diva in a gold shimmering saree by ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Check out the photos which were shared by her team on Instagram:

On the work front, Kangana is busy with Jayalalithaa biopic titled 'Thalaivi'. She recently headed to Los Angeles for the look test of the same. Besides, she also has Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' which is about a Kabaddi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. It will release in 2020.