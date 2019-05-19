close

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut oozes oomph in a thigh-high slit dress at Cannes Film Festival 2019—Pics

Kangana Ranaut is oozing oomph in a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit dress

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Kangana Ranaut is making headlines these days due to her Cannes Film Festival outfits. She is attending the 72nd Cannes Film Festival along with other celebrities from around the world and ever since our 'Queen' set foot on the red carpet, social media is flooded with her pictures! This is for the second year that the actress is attending the prestigious film fest and is absolutely slaying with her looks!

From making a grand entry in a gold kanjeevaram saree paired with gloves, till oozing oomph in a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit dress, Kangana is winning hearts with every new upload.

Since she isn't on any social media platform, her team uploaded her latest pics from Cannes on Instagram.

The Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 and will go on till May 25th.

Coming to Kangana, the stunning actress was last seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in which she played the titular role of Queen Laxmibai.

The actress will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Mental Hai Kya' which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Kangana Ranautcannes 2019Cannes Film Festival
