topStoriesenglish2571222
NewsLifestylePeople
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Kangana Ranaut Praises Kiara-Sidharth's Love Story, Takes a Jibe at Other Bollywood Couples

On Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer in a fairytale wedding.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 08:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer in a fairytale wedding.
  • On one hand, fans were thrilled to see the couple finally getting married, but a section of social media seemed unaware that they were dating in the first place.

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut Praises Kiara-Sidharth's Love Story, Takes a Jibe at Other Bollywood Couples

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and social media is in love. Many celebrities wished the actors including Kangana Ranaut, but her way was the most interesting as she also took a jibe at other B-town couples while praising the newlyweds.

On Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer in a fairytale wedding. On one hand, fans were thrilled to see the couple finally getting married, but a section of social media seemed unaware that they were dating in the first place.

One such user asked on Twitter if they were dating and Kangana came forward to not only confirm that they were, but also praised the couple. She wrote, "Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple (sic)."

Even before the wedding, Kangana shared a video of Kiara and Sidharth's video along with her blessings to the couple.

It was on February 7, when Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate ceremony, which saw a few friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Live Tv

Sidharth MalhotraKiara AdvaniKangana RanautKiara Sidharth Kangana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?