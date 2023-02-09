Kangana Ranaut Praises Kiara-Sidharth's Love Story, Takes a Jibe at Other Bollywood Couples

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and social media is in love. Many celebrities wished the actors including Kangana Ranaut, but her way was the most interesting as she also took a jibe at other B-town couples while praising the newlyweds.

On Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer in a fairytale wedding. On one hand, fans were thrilled to see the couple finally getting married, but a section of social media seemed unaware that they were dating in the first place.

Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2023

One such user asked on Twitter if they were dating and Kangana came forward to not only confirm that they were, but also praised the couple. She wrote, "Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple (sic)."

Even before the wedding, Kangana shared a video of Kiara and Sidharth's video along with her blessings to the couple.

It was on February 7, when Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate ceremony, which saw a few friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.