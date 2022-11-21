topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut praises Tabu for hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, calls her an ‘inspiration’

Kangana Ranaut praised Tabu for delivering hits like Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Drishyam 2 and said that "she is single-handedly saving the Hindi Film industry."

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 04:36 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut praises Tabu for hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, calls her an ‘inspiration’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, praised actor Tabu for delivering back-to-back hits `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` and `Drishyam 2` and said, "she is single-handedly saving the Hindi Film industry." 

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a note on her stories which reads, "Only two Hindi films have worked this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2...And both films have superstar @tabutiful ji in the central roles, slaying in her 50s...single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry...her talent and consistency has never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable...I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work...such an inspiration."` 

See Kangana Ranaut's story praising Tabu

Pic courtesy- Instagram

Drishyam 2` minted Rs 15.38 crore on its opening day, becoming the second-highest first-day collection of a Hindi film in 2022. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` on the other hand, collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office. The film also starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. 

Meanwhile, Tabu will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj`s debut directorial film `Kuttey` alongside Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharmaa and Radhika Madan. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2023. Apart from that, she will be also seen in Ajay Devgn`s next directorial `Bholaa`. Talking about Kangana`s work front, she will be next seen `Tejas` and in the period drama film `Emergency` which also marks her first solo directorial film.  

Live Tv

Kangana RanautTabuDrishyam 2Drishyam 2 box officedrishyam 2 box office collectionKangana Ranaut picstabu pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!