Kangana Ranaut reacts to haters, says 'in the world of my conscience I am appreciated'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally reacted to haters and explained why she does what she does on Twitter with her fiery tweets. The talented actress often courts controversy due to her posts on social media.

Kangana wrote: I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis...

So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated

She recently got embroiled in a Twitter war with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over farmers protest in the country.

Diljit Dosanjh was also spotted at the Singhu border in Delhi, extending support to the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut courted controversy over her statement on an elderly Sikh woman protesting. In her tweet, she allegedly identified the Sikh woman wrongly as Bilkis Bano aka famous Dadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. After this fiasco, many slammed her for her wrong tweet.