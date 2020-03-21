Kangana Ranaut relates to Nirabhaya's mother Asha Devi, says our judicial system is old and unfair

New Delhi: The entire nation felt a breeze of relief on March 20, 2020 when the four convicts in December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5.30 am in the morning. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Nirbhaya's mother hailing the hard work and countless efforts the family made to bring their daughter to justice.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her thoughts after the convicts were hanged to death. Free Press Journal.com quoted the actress as saying in an interview, "Our judicial system is quite old and unfair. It took seven long years for our judicial system to give verdict on a horrific rape and murder case that shook the entire nation. I remember taking part in the candle march for Nirbhaya at the time when I was shooting for Queen. There should have been quick justice for such brutal crime. Indirectly we have tortured Nirbhaya's mother and the entire family for seven long years.”

“The judicial system has taken so long to deliver justice in this case that people have already forgotten about the case and moved on. I feel related to Nirbhaya's mom's name Asha Devi since my mother's name is Asha", she said.

Kangana also mentioned about her sister Rangoli Chandel, who is an acid attack survivor. "I still remember the time when my sister Rangoli had an acid attack and the accused had got bail people used to question us on how we could let go the accused and keep quite. Those were the times I used to feel angry on our judiciary as why the accused was granted bail and the victim suffered," said the actress.

"Rangoli suffered ear burns and her eye was damaged. I got her retina transplanted but it was only possible because I was an actress, had it been any common man, it would have still remained the same. The times we tried to move on people came questioning us as why we were letting the accused go free," Kangana added.

Adding more, the actress said, "Just think about Nirbhaya's mother facing people for seven long years. People would not even let her emerge from the shock if she wanted to. We have tortured her family for seven long years and killed them indirectly. Think about it in a way that I show you'll my movie's start now and ending after a few days how would it feel? Will it interest you? I think there should be memorials on the names of the girls who are rape victims because we do not have to kill the accused but the thinking they have and their minds change by the thoughts that if I rape a girl or throw acid on someone no one will accept me."