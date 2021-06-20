Kangana Ranaut reveals yoga helped her mother avoid heart surgery, says she's 'healthiest in the family' now

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her love towards yoga, shared her experience with the practice ahead of International Yoga Day which is on June 21. In a lengthy post, she revealed that her mother avoided open heart strategy by switching to a regular yoga practice.

Kangana revealed that a few years ago, her mother had been diagnosed with multiple illnesses such as diabetes, thyroid and cholestrol. Her doctor had suggested her mother to undergo an open heart surgery to avoid blockage in her arteries. However, Kangana wasn't very enthusiastic about this prospect and asked her mother to try yoga for 2 months instead of opting for surgery.

Miracurously, Ranaut's mother was rid of all her illnesses and didn't have to undergo the surgery after all. The actress claimed that now her parents are in the fittest condition and regularly practice yoga.

In her post, she wrote, "Tomorrow is #internationalyogaday I am gonna share my Yoga stories, every one knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time, few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes , thyroid and high level of cholesterol(600) doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage."

"I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can’t let them open your heart, she trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family, with excessive walking Papa had damaged his knees that time I got an opportunity and converted him to an ardent practitioner of Yoga, he even jogs now, today I can say with proud that biggest gift that I gave to my family is Yoga. A happy family is not something you get automatically you need to work hard for it. Every morning I call them and ask only one question,Yoga kiya!! today they sent these pictures to me from this morning practice in their house in Mandi ( Himachal) How are you investing in your family?", she added.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Thalaivi - a biopic on the life of legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa.