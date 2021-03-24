Kangana Ranaut says she doesn't plan to become a politician

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she reacts to everything on social media as an "ordinary citizen" and it has nothing to do with politics.

The National Award-winning actor, while talking at the Mumbai trailer launch of the upcoming movie `Thailaivi` on Tuesday (March 23) night said, "If today, I talk about the country, nationalism, farmers or laws which directly affect me, I am told that I want to become a politician. It is not like that. I react to everything as an ordinary citizen. I have no connection with politics, at all. So people get angry when I spoke on these issues and do `tamashas`," Kangana said.

The Bollywood actor had previously responded to the tweets of international pop sensation Rihanna, which was in support of the ongoing farmers` protest, with profanities in her tweet.

Later her tweets were deleted citing Twitter guidelines violation.

The 34-year-old recently bagged her fourth National Film Award as she has won the `Best Actor (female)` award for her movies `Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi` and `Panga`.

`Thailaivi`, which is directed by AL Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23.