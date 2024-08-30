Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's war will be remembered for eternity. Their legal battle is something that grabbed everyone's interest. Kangana once called Hrithik her silly ex and he filed a defamation suit against her and the rest is history. Lately, Kangana has been promoting her next release Emergency. The actress recently spoke in one of her interviews where she mentioned how she doesn't speak to her exes like others who are still friendly with their exes.

Many stars maintain good relationships with their sees even after divorce or breakup, but Kangana says she is different. In her interview with Mashable, she mentioned that she is not that type," I’m not that type. Exes ke saath toh main kabhi bhi touch main nahi rahi hoon. I’m very conventional yaar. Voh wale nahi hoon ki haanji, divorce karke, ‘Hello darling, you’re here, I miss you.’ Toh phir divorce kyu kiya?".

Many claimed that the actress was taking potshots at Hrithik. One user on Reddit commented, “I have to say she’s really funny sometimes. Kangana stay this way – honestly, you’re incredibly talented, witty and have that fire in your belly why do you turn toxic every other day?!”. Another user said, “Kangana taking shots at Hrithik?”. Another user said, “Didn’t she send those emails to him after the breakup?”.

Kangana is still not moved on from her past, say netizens while Hrithik is in a happy relationship with Saba Azad.