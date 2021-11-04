Kangana Ranaut shares old video with Karan Johar, says 'mera attitude pehle se kharab hai'

New Delhi: On Wednesday night (November 3), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback video on Instagram of her snubbing director Karan Johar on stage at an award show.

The controversy queen had reposted the video on her Instagram story and along with it, penned a hilarious, sassy caption saying, "Ha ha mera attitude pehle se kharab hai" and "This is my first year in the industry I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa he tha."

In the video, Karan Johar is seen announcing on stage that a specific award had been given to him for the past three years.

He said, "This award has been decided by public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years,". However, the video cuts to Kangana Ranaut receiving the award and giving a speech to the audience.

The director later, feeling ignored by the actress, said, "Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here.

Taking the situation humorously, he further said, "If that matters at all." When Kangana still didn't pay any attention to him, he said, "Doesn’t seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana."

Take a look at her posts:

Ahead of Diwali, Kangana had shared a post by Sadhguru which criticised people advocating against firecrackers. She had shared a post in which Sadhguru had said, "Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg."

Referring to the video, Kangana chimed in and wrote, "Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists. Walk to your office don't use cars for three days."

Kangana had recently received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.