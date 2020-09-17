हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut shares pics of her demolished Mumbai office, says this 'rape of my dreams, self-esteem'

Kangana Ranaut's office was demolished by the BMC on September 9, the day she landed in Mumbai from Manali.

Kangana Ranaut shares pics of her demolished Mumbai office, says this &#039;rape of my dreams, self-esteem&#039;
Image Courtesy (R): Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a few inside pictures of her Mumbai office, which was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week over 'illegal construction'. In the series of posts, she also tagged Congress and used the hashtag 'National Unemployment Day'.

In one of her tweets, she said, "This is rape of my dreams, my spirits, my self-esteem and my future." She further added that her office has turned into a "graveyard."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweets here:

Kangana's office was demolished by the BMC on September 9, the day she landed in Mumbai from Manali. 

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in her tweets. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, whom Kangana accused of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

Following this, she was given Y security. Kangana arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. while the BMC conducted the demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing portions that they claimed were "illegally built".

Later, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the demolition of the office, asking the BMC to file a reply on the actress' petition. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' and sought a stay on the demolition process. 

A day after the demolition, Kangana visited her Mumbai office to inspect property damage. 

On Sunday, the actress also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with sister Rangoli Chandel and stated that she hopes that she would get justice on the matter. 

"I am honoured that Governor Koshyari met me. I talked about how I have been treated in Mumbai which has given me so much. I hope I get justice," Kangana said.

Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut officeKangana ranaut vs bmcShiv Senakangana ranaut office demolition
