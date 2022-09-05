NewsLifestylePeople
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut shares throwback PIC from her school days on Teacher’s Day

Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture from her school days and wished all her teachers a very Happy Teacher's Day! The actress is all set to make her solo directorial debut with 'Emergency'.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:18 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut shares throwback PIC from her school days on Teacher’s Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of Teacher`s day, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut dropped a `throwback` glimpse from her school days on her social media handle, treating her fans with a delightful insight from her childhood.  

On Monday, the `Queen` star took to her Instagram handle and shared her childhood picture from her schooling days, she penned a note along with the picture, which read, "Back home when I went to a small public school in the valley...This picture is from the second class when I performed on the annual day. Happy Teachers` Day to all my teachers I ever had."  

In the picture, the mini Kangana could be seen sporting a traditional look at her school function, posing with her schoolmates and teachers. Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in giving her best to her second directorial `Emergency`.

Now, the ‘Queen’ actor is directing her acting guru Arvind Gaur in the upcoming movie. Kangana has been working non-stop on the film. In fact, she worked despite suffering from dengue a few weeks ago. `Emergency` revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side." Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film.  

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial `Tejas`, the film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force Pilot. The official film date is still awaited. 

Live Tv

Kangana RanautHappy Teacher's DayKangana Ranaut Instagramemergency

