Kangana Ranaut shares video of Anurag Kashyap saying he 'abused a kid' - Check out her tweet

New Delhi: Amid the #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a video of the filmmaker in which he spoke about "abusing a kid". The clip, an unconfirmed one, was initially shared by a Twitter user and Kangana quoted it and said, "I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer."

In the video, the filmmaker talks about "taking a kid aside and slapping him and then hugging and crying with him".

We could not confirm this video as it could be morphed or edited out of context. At the time of writing this, Anurag Kashyap had not reacted to it.

Read what Kangana has to say:

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. On Tuesday, she filed a complaint against him in Mumbai. Soon after Payal tweeted against the filmmaker, Kangana Ranaut called for his arrest.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has denied the charges, saying they are "baseless". He also released a statement terming the allegations has "completely false, malicious and dishonest".