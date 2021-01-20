हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut summoned by Mumbai police in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Akhtar had filed a crimnial complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory comments against him in television interviews. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Juhu police in relation to the defamation case filed by veteran writer Javed Akhtar. She has to appear before the police on Friday (January 22).

Akhtar had filed a crimnial complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory comments against him in television interviews. 

Earlier, a magistrate court in Mumbai on January 17 allowed the police time till February 1 to file a report of their enquiry into the defamation complaint, as per PTI report. In December 2020, the court had asked the Juhu police to investigate the matter and submit its report on January 16, 2021. 

Akhtar had in November, 2020 filed a criminal complaint against Kangana before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate. 

In his complaint, Akhtar alleged that Kangana dragged his name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood, speaking at an interview after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, 2020. It also stated that Kangana had said that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.

The complaint stated that her statements garnered views in lakhs, which led to tarnishing of Akhtar's public image. 

Kangana has been embroiled in several controversies and many cases have been filed against her for her statements and tweets. 

