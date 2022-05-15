New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming female-led spy thriller ‘Dhaakad’ that also stars actor Arjun Rampal. While Kangana has often complained about not receiving support from the Hindi film industry, she was asked in an interview about Ajay Devgn’s comment on 'Bollywood Bonhomie’ where he underscored how all Hindi film artists support each other. Reacting to his statement Kangana said that he will never promote her films. She also took a dig at Akshay Kumar for never supporting her work openly.

Kangana told Mirror Now, “But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me 'hush-hush' that you know, I love your 'Thalaivi', but he will not tweet my trailer."

The interview then asked Kangana, “Why do you think that is?” she replied, "You need to ask them not me. I can't answer on their behalf. Mr Bachchan tweeted my trailer and immediately deleted it. You might ask me why did he do that. I don't know. You need to ask them."

Indirecting talking about Ajay’s role in Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Kangana added, “Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film? I will be more than obliged and I will be more than grateful if he does. If he supports my film how Arjun (Rampal) has”.

She further added, “Of course, it is quite evident that they don't want to. I think all the actors should support me as I support them. I was the first to praise films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Shershah'. I praised Sidharth Malhotra and even Karan Johar's film. I did it openly, not making quiet calls. This bonding exists between them, but when I reach out they don't reciprocate, not yet. But I am sure that will change."

Kangana’s ‘Dhaakad’ is directed by Razneesh Ghai and will release in theatres on May 20th.