Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at 'Bullywood mafia' after NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and other stars in drugs case

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the NCB in the ongoing drugs probe.

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has yet again attacked Bollywood - 'Bullywood' for her - after top stars such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the ongoing drugs probe, which began during the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

Soon after the summons were sent to them, Kangana tweeted to say, "Finally, for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn't killed and Kangana wasn't pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time, they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back."

Kangana has quite been vocal the prevalence of drug abuse in the film industry and has been bashing Bollywood since Sushant's death in June. 

Meanwhile, according to sources, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambatta will appear before the NCB today whereas Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash are called tomorrow. Shraddha and Sara Ali Khan will be questioned by NCB on Saturday. 

In the drugs-related angle, the NCB has found prominent Bollywood personalities alleged involvement in consuming and procuring narcotic substances through many of their retrieved WhatsApp chats. 

Sushant's former manager Jaya Saha, who is also being questioned, has admitted to buying CBD oil for Shraddha, Sushant, his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and film producer Madhu Mantena. 

 Rhea Chakraborty has already been arrested by the NCB while Madhu Mantena was called for questioning on Wednesday. 

Kangana Ranautkangana ranaut tweetDeepika PadukoneSara Ali KhanRakul Preet SinghShraddha KapoorSushant Singh RajputDrug abuse
