topStoriesenglish2588687
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Karan Johar, Says The Filmmaker 'Banned' Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka in a recent interview shared that she had decided to take a break from the Hindi film industry after she was being "pushed into a corner" and got "tired of politics".

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 03:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Priyanka in a recent interview shared that she had decided to take a break from the Hindi film industry after she was being "pushed into a corner" and got "tired of politics".
  • Kangana took to Twitter, where she shared an article which had the title: "Priyanka Chopra says she moved to the US because had 'beef' with people in Bollywood: "Was being pushed into a corner, was tired of the politics".

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Karan Johar, Says The Filmmaker 'Banned' Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, on Tuesday made an allegation against filmmaker Karan Johar, saying that he "banned" global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas because of her friendship with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Priyanka in a recent interview shared that she had decided to take a break from the Hindi film industry after she was being "pushed into a corner" and got "tired of politics".

Kangana took to Twitter, where she shared an article which had the title: "Priyanka Chopra says she moved to the US because had 'beef' with people in Bollywood: "Was being pushed into a corner, was tired of the politics".

 

Captioning the article, Kangana tweeted: "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

 

She even said that Karan "harassed" Priyanka, which caused her to leave the country.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Media wrote extensively about her fallout with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

She further tweeted: "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?