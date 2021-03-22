हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra govt, says MVA will be exposed

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The actress took to social media and said that MVA coalition government in the state will be exposed. 

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra govt, says MVA will be exposed
File Photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again attacked the Maharashtra government on social media. The actress reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

Reacting to the news piece, Kangana wrote on Twitter, "When I called out corruption and ill administration of Maharashtra government I faced so much abuses, threats, criticism I retaliated but when my loyalty for my beloved city was questioned I cried silently. When they illegally demolished my house many cheered and celebrated."

"In coming days they will be fully exposed, today I stand vindicated, hence it is proven in my brave Rajputana blood flows the loyalty and true love for the land that feeds me and my family. I am a true desh bhakt not haramkhor #MahaVasooliAghadi #AnilDeshmukh #ParambirSingh," she added.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

In September last year, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished parts of Kangana's office located in Bandra, citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.

Kangana recently paid a visit to her Bandra office for a meeting and expressed on social media that she is heartbroken once again to see its condition.

