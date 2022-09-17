Kangana Ranaut talks of 'identity crisis' says 'you wonder where did you loose yourself'

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in giving her best to her second directorial `Emergency`. Now, the `Queen` actor shared pictures from her break day along with a note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor treated fans with a new picture with a long note.Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Today is a break day, I don`t call it a break I call it a pause day.... On such a blank beat you wonder where did you loose yourself..... You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you. You see your own pictures like a stranger and wonder will you ever be the same ..... the truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can`t own, like a million shinning suns, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea..... a character will remain regardless of you ... #emergency."

Here is the post shared by the actress:

In the picture, Kangana is dressed in as Indira Gandhi with a camera in focus.In the next image, the actor also shared a picture of herself in a hot pink dress with dewy makeup and pink lips.Kangana`s Emergency co-star Anupam Kher dropped a comment. He wrote, "You wrote this so well. Every `good` actor will identify with what you wrote. Hai Ho."

`Emergency` revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film. Kangana will also be seen in Sarvesh Mewara`s directorial `Tejas`, the film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force Pilot. The official film date is still awaited.